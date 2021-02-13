Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $49.37 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

