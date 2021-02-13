Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $160.08 million and $22.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00335283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00108050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,262,433 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

