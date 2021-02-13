Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $62.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.23 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $48.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $183.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.34 million, with estimates ranging from $239.67 million to $269.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter.

KRNT opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -613.13 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

