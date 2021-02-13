Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS KGTFY remained flat at $$7.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Krung Thai Bank Public has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.