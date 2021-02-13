Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 156.1% in January

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 14th total of 293,700 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kubient in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kubient stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

