KuCoin Shares (KCS) Tops One Day Volume of $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

