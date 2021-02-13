Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.66

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and traded as high as $45.78. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 3,638 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.