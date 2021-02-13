Kusama Price Tops $163.53 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $206.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $163.53 or 0.00343725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

