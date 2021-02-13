LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 14th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 5,908,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,739. The company has a market cap of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. LAIX has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

