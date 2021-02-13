Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 945 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRE. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 890.44 ($11.63).

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.02) on Wednesday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 715.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 724.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.