Lance Torgerson Sells 5,190 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter.

CVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

