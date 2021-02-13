Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

