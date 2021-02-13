Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.86-74.848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 540,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,572. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.