LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.21 ($72.02).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €66.70 ($78.47).

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

