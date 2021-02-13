Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.