Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,950 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 591.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

