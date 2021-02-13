Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.