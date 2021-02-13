Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price objective on Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LEAF opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Leaf Mobile has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$374.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67.

Leaf Mobile Company Profile

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

