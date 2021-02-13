Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to Hold

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leoni from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Leoni alerts:

LNNNY stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Leoni has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.