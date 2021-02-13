Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,570.29

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $378,570.29 and approximately $101.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.29 or 0.03857937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00471560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.01449314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00574063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00501132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00372640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

