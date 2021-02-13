LGCY Network (LGCY) 1-Day Volume Hits $700,385.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $700,385.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

LGCY Network Token Profile

LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,055,592,508 tokens. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

LGCY Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars.

