Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,861 shares during the quarter. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund comprises about 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. 112,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,407. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.