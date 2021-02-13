Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,097,830 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares during the period.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

