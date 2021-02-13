Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.77.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$92.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -88.89. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.