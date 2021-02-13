Lightstreams (PHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,172.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $816,787.08 and approximately $4,172.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

