Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 179239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $92,706.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

