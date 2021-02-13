LINA One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,259.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded up 219% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $18,259.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINA is lina.network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

