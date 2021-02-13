Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

LINC stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

