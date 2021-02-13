Lincoln National Corp Acquires 16,579 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. 17,440,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.