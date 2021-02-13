Lincoln National Corp Acquires 34,732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,148. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.