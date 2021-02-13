Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 5.2%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.01. 4,493,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,704,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

