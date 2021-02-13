Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,440,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.