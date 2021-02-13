Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $282,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 38,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $145.75. 1,529,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

