Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $556.52. 2,197,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,468. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.