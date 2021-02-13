LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

RAMP stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

