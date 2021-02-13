Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $439.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.