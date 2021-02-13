Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Stock Price Up 3,779.5%

Longwen Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWLW) rose 3,779.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 4,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,445% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Longwen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLW)

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

