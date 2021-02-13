L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $77.59.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

