Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

