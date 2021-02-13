Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

