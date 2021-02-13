Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $45.68 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $45,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

