Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $54,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

