Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 114,187 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $296.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

