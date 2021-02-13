Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.5% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $61,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,431. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

