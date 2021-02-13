LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.47

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.47 and last traded at $128.73, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,998 shares of company stock worth $1,255,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,709,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 319,607 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

