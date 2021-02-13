Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $299.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.00 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $273.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

LL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $28.27. 406,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

