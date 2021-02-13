Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on LL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LL opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $816.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

