Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler raised Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.39.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

