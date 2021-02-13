Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

