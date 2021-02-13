Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce ($3.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.99). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($13.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.26) to ($12.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($15.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.84) to ($13.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.23. 130,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,103,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

